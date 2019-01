A teaching assistant has stepped down from her post after over four decades.

Julie Scott was given a very special send off to mark her final day after 43 years at Newtown Nursery School and Early Years Centre in Colne.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson and the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle Coun. Andrew Starkie and his wife Janet both paid tribute to Julie for her dedication.

The Mayoress presented Julie with an engraved Swarovski crystal vase and a bouquet of flowers.