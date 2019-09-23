Teenage trespasser handed suspended jail sentence at Burnley court

A teenage house trespasser has been given a suspended jail term after striking in Barnoldswick.

Burnley magistrates heard Kelsey Toothill (18) entered the master front bedroom of the property between, January and March.

Toothill, of Alder Hill Street, Earby, was given 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement. She was ordered to pay £250 compensation.

The defendant admitted burglary with intent to steal and possessing a Class A controlled drug.