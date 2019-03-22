Teenager arrested in Clitheroe stabbing investigation bailed by police

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH) after a teenager was stabbed in Clitheroe earlier this week has been bailed by police pending further inquiries.

Police launched an investigation after a teenager was stabbed in Clitheroe on Wednesday.

Officers were called just before 5pm to reports that a boy, aged 15, had been attacked by another teenage boy on Greenacre Street.

The victim received a cut to his abdomen but his injury is not thought to be life threatening. He was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital to be checked over.

It is believed that the pair are known to each other and there is not a wider threat to the public.

A 15-year-old boy from Blackburn was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH) and has been bailed pending further inquiries until April 16th.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the police on 101 quoting incident reference 1123 of March 20th.