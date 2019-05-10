Teenager in court charged with house burglaries in Burnley and Pendle

A teenager was due to appear in court this afternoon charged with burglary.

Connor Gorton, of Belgrave Road, Colne, is accused of burglaries at an address on Healeywood Road, Burnley on April 19th where electrical items were stolen.

He is also charged with a burglary at an address on April 21st on Snell Grove, Colne where a BMW X5 was taken.

Gorton (18)is also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was due to appear at Blackburn Magistrate’s Court.