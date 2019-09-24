Terminally ill Burnley mum-of-two's 'dream holiday' in tatters after Thomas Cook collapse

A Burnley mum with terminal cancer has been left crestfallen after the collapse of Thomas Cook meant she will not be able to embark on her bucket list "dream holiday" next week.



Friends of Nicola Burbridge (41), a reception manager at Briercliffe Surgery, had raised £2,000 earlier in the year to cover the mum-of-two's holiday insurance which had soared following her colorectal cancer diagnosis.

Nicola was given the devastating news that she only had 18 months to live in June 2018, weeks after booking the holiday to Jamaica for her and her partner, Callum.

However, the shock collapse of Thomas Cook has meant her dream Caribbean holiday is no longer a reality. But this hasn't stopped kind-hearted friends from rallying around to try and find a solution.

Rachel Webb, a practice nurse at Briercliffe Surgery who helped organise the initial fundraising, said they were now looking to raise further funds to ensure Nicola still had a holiday to go on.

Rachel said: "She was looking forward to this holiday so much. She is ATOL protected but it could take a few months to claim back the money and time isn't on her side unfortunately. So we really want to raise more money so she can book another holiday soon.

"We know it's a big ask but this means so much to everybody."

A fundraising page has been set up here.

A Macmillian coffee morning is also being held at Briercliffe Surgery on Friday between 10am and 4pm to raise money for the cancer charity.