Testing day at Turf for Barry Kilby Prostate Appeal

The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal is holding another testing day at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The appeal, orchestrated by the popular former Clarets chairman, has so far saved an estimated 100 lives.

Mr Kilby, the current Burnley Football Club vice-chairman, has himself overcome prostate cancer and in 2016 launched an appeal to help others.

So far around 2,000 men have been tested, with Mr Kilby focusing the testing days around football clubs in an effort to encourage men to attend.

“As a rule, men don’t go to the doctors as they should,” said Mr Kilby, whose charity subsidises the testing days.

“However, they will go down to their football club and having the test has saved lives when otherwise detection may have been too late.

“Often when they get to know their symptoms it is over, and so I would say ‘come down and get tested and beat this.’”

The testing day at Turf Moor will be the fourth one held at Burnley, with the Appeal also having staged similar events at Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic.

The session will take place in the James Hargreaves Stand at Turf Moor from 10am-1pm with volunteers from the East Lancashire Prostate Cancer Support Group on hand to give advice, along with medical staff conducting a simple blood test.

Men aged 50 or over, or 45 or over with a family history of the illness, are welcome to attend with the cost of the test just £5.

The remainder is subsidised by the Appeal, which has had help from fund-raisers cycling from Bournemouth to Burnley for the Clarets’ final game of last season who raised £15,000 and will hand over a cheque at the testing day.

The Pendle Charity League recently raised funds for the Appeal as part of their 50th anniversary dinner.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche last summer also joined in a leg of Jeff Stelling’s epic ‘15 Marathons in 15 Days’ fund-raising walk.