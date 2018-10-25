The Garage: Pendle's trendy new art venue in former cotton mill

A trendy new art space has opened in a redeveloped former cotton mill in Brierfield.



The Garage will provide a new art space for Pendle communities from the Northlight development, courtesy of In-Situ, an artist-led not-for-profit organisation.

The Garage

The redeveloped, eco-friendly building features an art library, exhibition space, a community garden, events space including a pop up cinema, and artists accommodation, creating a permanent and innovative arts space in the former Smith and Nephew mill.

Paul Hartley organisation and community at In-Situ, said: “We are thrilled to be part of breathing new life into the Northlight development. It has been an amazing journey from temporarily using empty spaces to having a permanent home in Brierfield.

“The Garage will not only be a home for the In-Situ team, but a space offering creative possibilities for anyone.”

It has been made possible with £348,000 of Arts Council England investment as part of their capital funding programme and a generous lease from PEARL.

PEARL is the pioneering joint venture company of Pendle Council and Nelson based contractors and developers Barnfield Construction, which owns Northlight.

Counc. Paul White, leader of Pendle Council and a PEARL board member, said: “It’s fantastic to see our ambitious plans for a new living, working, learning, leisure and cultural destination for the North West coming to fruition.

“The historic mill offices are the new HQ for Lancashire Adult Learning. Burnley Football Club in the Community is creating superb leisure facilities next door to The Garage, in the mill’s warehouse."



Tim Webber, managing director of Barnfield and a PEARL board member, said: “In-Situ has seen the potential for our iconic mill from the beginning. We’ve been delighted to support the team in creating a permanent home here."

The Garage will opens its doors to the public for an open day celebration on Saturday 17th November.