The Mighty Marsden raise over £600 for Alzheimer’s Society

An 18-person team from a local building society has taken to the water and raised over £600 for Alzheimer’s Society at Skipton Rotary Club’s Dragon Boat Race.

On Sunday 20th May, ‘The Mighty Marsden’ team - made up of everyone from customer representatives, head office staff, Non-Executive Directors, to the Chief Executive - took part in the event alongside over 15 other teams, and were judged on their best time and best fancy dress.

To help fundraise and prepare for the event, Pendle Leisure Trust provided a rowing machine on Friday 4th May, with the Marsden team taking turns to row in the Marsden’s Nelson branch, clocking up nearly 90,000 miles across the day, receiving donations from both staff and branch members who were visiting the branch.

“We were thrilled to be able to take part in this event and raise money for a fantastic charity," said Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at the Marsden. "The day was a great success and we all had fun trying a new activity.

"A big thank you to Skipton Rotary Club for organising the event, to Pendle Leisure Trust for lending their rowing machine and finally to our team members and customers who helped raise so much," he added.

Marsden took part in three races at the event on Sunday 20th May at Coniston Lake in Skipton but unfortunately didn’t make it through to the finals. Nonetheless, a fundraising total of £674.56 was the main result of the day and so the team will put their oars down… until next year.

To find out more about Marsden Building Society, visit the website www.themarsden.co.uk or call 01282 440500.