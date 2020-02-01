Wetherspoons

These are the best Wetherspoons in Lancashire - according to Tripadvisor reviews

You can find Wetherspoons all across Lancashire - but which are the region's favourites?

These are the best Wetherspoon pubs in Lancashire, according to reviews left on Tripadvisor:

This seaside pub came out a clear winner, with a whopping 3383 reviews and a score of 4 out of 5. "Great sea view front with open air terrace - great staff, good prices and great food"

1. The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool

This seaside pub came out a clear winner, with a whopping 3383 reviews and a score of 4 out of 5. "Great sea view front with open air terrace - great staff, good prices and great food"
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Rating:4/5. Reviews: 518. "Really tasty breakfast served hot and very quick considering how busy I always find it"

2. The Jolly Tars, Cleveleys

Rating:4/5. Reviews: 518. "Really tasty breakfast served hot and very quick considering how busy I always find it"
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Rating: 4/5. Reviews: 416. "Always a nice pint, the real ales are always well looked after and also are the normal largers. Nice atmosphere, not unusual for it to be busy but the food is good busy or not."

3. The Leyland Lion, Leyland

Rating: 4/5. Reviews: 416. "Always a nice pint, the real ales are always well looked after and also are the normal largers. Nice atmosphere, not unusual for it to be busy but the food is good busy or not."
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Rating 4/5. Reviews: 196. "Service is always efficient and staff always friendly. Food arrives fast and hot, and the portion sizes are generous. Always a good selection of beers and not expensive."

4. The Thomas Drummond, Fleetwood

Rating 4/5. Reviews: 196. "Service is always efficient and staff always friendly. Food arrives fast and hot, and the portion sizes are generous. Always a good selection of beers and not expensive."
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6