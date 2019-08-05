Third music festival in memory of caring Burnley teenager was a big hit

Crowds flocked to the third Dugfest family festival at the weekend.

Hosted and organised by friends Heidi Dugdale and Jade Stockburn, the two day event was a great success in glorious sunshine.

The event was held in memory of Heidi's brother, Joshua Dugdale, who died in 2015.

The first one took place in 2017 and the venue was the family’s home, Woodend Barn Farm in Reedley.

Featuring a series of bands and DJs there was hot food, a bar, bouncy castles and festival face painting and hair styling. There was also a raffle and this year relatives and friends of Josh, including his mum Laura, staged a burlesque style show.

This year all the proceeds will be donated to Winston's Wish, PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and Make-A-Wish UK which helps to bring fun and special times to children who are critically ill.

Joshua, who lived with his parents Barry and Laura in Reedley, attended Wheatley Lane School in Fence and Fisher More High School, Colne.

He had worked as an electrical engineer in Burnley for Chapman Ventilation and was in the process of looking for an apprenticeship. Josh had also been a volunteer at the now closed Fraser Street project in Burnley.

Determined that his legacy as a kind, caring and helpful young man would live on, the 19-year-old’s family set up the Josh Dugdale Foundation to provide help and support for vulnerable people, something that he was passionate about.