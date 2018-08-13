Third of North West employees consider quitting job over loneliness

A raft of worrying new statistics have revealed that 31% of employees in the North West have considered quitting their jobs due to loneliness, with one in three having called in sick due to the mental stresses of feeling isolated in the workplace.



The survey, conducted by online jobs board totaljobs, has revealed that the problem is national, with a majority (63%) of the 5,750 people surveyed feeling their workplaces are not doing enough to support them given that 78% of employees claim to have suffered from loneliness in their lives.

In the North West, 39% of the respondents says that they have never confided in anyone about mental health and highlighted pressure (38%) and not fitting in with colleagues (32%) as the main causes of concern, leading totaljobs to partner with mental health charity Mind to highlight the prevalence of the issue as part of a campaign to tackle the stigma of depression and encourage employers to combat the issue.

“Staying silent is one of the worst things people in difficulty can do," said Emma Mamo, Head of Workplace Well-being at Mind, with one in three employees having left a job due to loneliness. "Opening up to a colleague about how they’re feeling can help them feel more relaxed about chatting to a manager."

The is also an evident stigma attached to discussing mental health in a workplace context despite the repercussions of not addressing such concerns being stark, with 68% of employees claiming loneliness impacted their stress, 66% saying it causes low self-esteem, and 56% reporting sleep loss.

Some 63% of people nationally believe their company does not do enough to combat loneliness, and there are clear benefits for companies to help their workers, 38% of whom said that mental health concerns curtailed their productivity.

Additionally, modern day pressures appear to impact the younger generation more, with 47% of those aged 22 to 37 citing pressure as the leading cause of loneliness compared to 39% of those aged 54 to 72.

Martin Talbot, Group Marketing Director at totaljobs, said: "Today’s findings showcase the shocking reality for many workers across the country, with an overwhelming majority suffering the effects of loneliness in silence.

"We would strongly encourage men and women, millennials and boomers, to confide in someone about their loneliness, whether inside or outside of work," Martin added. "Talking to someone can help you to feel less lonely.

"Equally, we would urge employers to be proactive in putting measures in place so those suffering with loneliness in the workplace, have a network of people and tools to support them."

For more information, head to https://www.totaljobs.com/insidejob/how-to-combat-the-rise-of-workplace-loneliness/