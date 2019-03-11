This Pendle Hill endurance challenge is not one for the faint-hearted

Pendle Leisure Trust staff and fitness members are taking on an epic Pendle Hill endurance challenge to raise money for charity.

Each year the Trust’s staff and gym-goers take on a new challenge. Over the last few years, hundreds of fundraisers have scaled the Yorkshire and Pendle three peaks, all in the name of charity.

This year’s challenge, however, is a little different as the Trust’s fitness members have chosen their own.

On Saturday, May 4th, fundraisers will set off from Seedhill Athletics and Fitness Centre in Nelson, to the foot of Pendle Hill, where they’ll then complete as many loops of the hill as possible in eight hours.

To make the walk more of a challenge, members will be split into four teams. Each person will score points for every loop of the hill they complete, which will be added to their team’s overall score.

Last year saw Pendle Leisure Trust and its members raise over £2,500 for Pendleside Hospice. This year’s chosen charities are Mind and the Good Life Project.

The Good Life Project is a community allotment run by Pendle Leisure Trust which aims to help adults with mental health issues integrate into the community.

Using a therapeutic horticultural and exercise programme, the project works on improving mental well-being, physical health, reducing isolation and bringing people together while caring for the allotment.

Pendle Leisure Trust’s gym manager, Luke Allwood said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s challenge. We’ve done the Yorkshire and Pendle three peaks a few times, so this is something a little different – plus it’s what our members have voted for, so it’s been a real team decision.

“We raised over two and a half thousand pounds in sponsorship for last year’s challenge, and we’re hoping to raise lots of money this year too, this time for The Good Life Project and Mind.”