Thomas Cook stores in Burnley and Colne spared axe

Thomas Cook are set to cut jobs by closing 21 stores across the country, including one in East Lancashire.

A total of 320 jobs are at risk as the the travel giant said the closures are part of plans to "streamline" its UK retail network as part of an efficiency programme and to address changing customer behaviour.

Accrington Arndale's Thomas Cook is one of the 21 stores which have been listed for closure.

The branches in Curzon Street and Chancery Walk, Burnley, plus the one on Market Street, Colne, have been spared the axe.

The firm's chief of tour operating, Will Waggott, said: "Today's announcement reflects the wider challenges seen on the High Street, with more and more customers choosing to book online."

Thomas Cook said 64% of all its bookings in the UK were made online last year.

A consultation process with the affected staff and unions has begun.