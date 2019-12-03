Thousands flock to spectacular Christmas in Colne event

Crowds flocked to the popular Christmas in Colne event to celebrate the beginning of the festive season.

Organised by Colne Town Council around 5,000 revellers gathered for the spectacle that included fairground rides, face painting and donkey rides.

One of the highlights was the annual torchlight parade led Father Christmas on his sleigh.

Colin Hill, who is the interim town clerk said: “It was unbelievable how many people supported the event, with the

live music, an amazing selection of food and market stalls, Father Christmas and the firework finale which

all made it a special event for Colne residents and visitors alike.”

The event included live music from Barnoldswick Brass Band, Darwen Brass Band, and Burnley Silver

Alliance. There were also performances from Malkin Morris and the Roughlee Ruffians, Oakenhoof Clog

Dancers and Helen Green’s Dance Academy.

Seventeen local businesses took part in this year’s festive window competition and the winners were Chosen by Jessica while second and third prizes went to The Glass Box and Molly Mae’s respectively.

Worden Opticians, Halo Hair, St. Bartholemews Church and Pendle Dogs in Need were all highly commended.

Naomi Crewe, events manager for Colne Town Council, said: “Once again it was a brilliant event, I just want

to thank all those that took part in the event from market traders to performers and everyone that helped

to make it a smooth event from behind the scenes and, most importantly, thank you to all the Colne

residents and visitors that attend to make the event so vibrant."