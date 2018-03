Three people were injured after an oil tanker flipped on its side on a busy Clitheroe road this morning.



The incident happened at around 10-30am on the Pimlico Link Road when the tanker, carrying heating oil, collided with a van.

Oil was spilled onto the road which was later closed at the junction with the A59 while fire crews from Clitheroe, Great Harwood, Burnley and Preston mounted a clear up operation.

Police are still at the scene investigating the accident.