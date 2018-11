Police are appealing for information after three high-valued vehicles were stolen overnight on Sunday from the town.

Thieves targeted a distinctive, blue BMW M2 registration number YD18 LWL, a black Range Rover Evoque registration number MT17 WSL and a black BMW X6 with registration plate N8 DHG.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "If you see any of the vehicles please contact 101 quoting log number 0401 18/11/18."