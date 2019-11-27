Tickets for next year's Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival on sale now

Tickets for the 2020 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival in Colne have gone on sale this morning.

The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival will take place over the Bank Holiday weekend August 28th – 30th and is the fourth year in which Colne Town Council has organised and managed the event.

"Colne Town Council are thrilled to be hosting the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival in Colne during the summer of 2020", said Naomi Crewe, events and facilities manager for Colne Town Council . "The 2019 event was spectacular and we're excited to work with the Blues festival team to bring a varied musical line up to the festival, alongside on-street entertainment, incredible food stalls and an extensive programme of free performances."

The initial 2020 festival line-up announcements will take place on BBC Radio Lancashire's Bluenotes show on Friday from 9pm.

Tickets for the festival can be bought here.