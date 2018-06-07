Tickets on sale for returning Burnley festival

Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated return of Briercliffe Festival.

The festival, which was last held 10 years ago under the Briercliffe Gala name, will take place on Queen Street recreation ground on Saturday, July 7th, running from noon until 9pm.

Organised by Brad Pounder, Liam Kilbride and Ju Smith, 12 months of planning has gone into the day with a host of fun activities lined up for people.

There will be a fairground, bouncy castle, electric cars, the fire brigade with a fire engine, face painting, craft and charity stalls, a pet show, dancers, tug of war and a beer tent.

A football tournament is also on the cards and hot and cold food will be available.

DJ Baz has been entrusted with main stage duties, with two live bands also performing.

“We’ve tried to cater for absolutely everybody,” said Ju. “We want this to be one of the highlights of the year and something we can look at doing every year.

“The only thing we haven’t been able to ‘tick-off’ yet is the sunshine. Although we’ve ordered a beautiful sunny day, people don’t need to fret if that’s not the case – we have our beer tent in the biggest marquee we could rent anywhere in East Lancashire. The main stage is also all covered. “

Tickets are £2.50 and available from the Commercial, Craven Heifer, Sun Inn and Hare and Hounds as well as Varley’s, Mizpah’s Serenity and Pratt’s. Free entry for children under 16.