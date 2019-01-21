Timeless story of Noah and the Ark at centre of new worship programme at popular church

The story of Noah and the Ark is at the centre of a new programme of worship being launched at a thriving church.

All Saints in Earby is launching the All Age worship programme with the theme "Get On Board" which looks at the story of Noah.

Anne-Marie Foster, who is part of the launch team has been busy knitting, making an ark, Noah and his wife and a lot of animals.

The church is inviting people of all ages to go along to help Noah find the animals for the ark, take part in crafts and worship and generally to have a good time, with a very important and timeless message.

The meeting starts at 11am on Sunday, January 27th, at the church in Skipton Road. Refreshments are available at 10.45am.