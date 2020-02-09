Torrential rain causes major flooding in Padiham and Whalley

Businesses and residents in Padiham and Whalley have been left in a state of shock as the River Calder bursts its banks and flooded into the town centre.

The water in the town centre in Padiham has became impassable for vehicles and businesses have been badly affected by Storm Ciara.

Padiham Town Centre near Tesco supermarket. Picture by Chris Daggett

The scenes today were reminiscent of the Boxing Day floods of 2015, when Padiham and Whalley experienced the worst flooding for over 50 years. Dozens of homes, shops and businesses were destroyed by the flooding then and the town hall was also affected, putting the ballroom out of action for two years as major repair works costing thousands of pounds, were carried out.

Meanwhile in Whalley, properties have been flooded again and King Street is closed. Longworth Road in Billington is flooded too.

Whalley resident, Gillian Darbyshire described the scene in the village today. She said: "I would say a lot of properties are flooded again. We have had the support and ongoing help. "Anyone who needs help should report to the village Hall or Billington Brass Band."