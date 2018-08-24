Tour company announces that cause of Burnley couple's death in Egypt remains unclear

The deaths of the Burnley couple who died on holiday in Egypt this week remain unclear, a spokesman for travel agent Thomas Cook said today.

The statement was released in response to speculation in the national media that the deaths of John and Susan Cooper may have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

A spokesman for the tour agents said: "The circumstances of their deaths remain unclear.

"We are aware of the speculation in some of today’s national media that their deaths may have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Currently we have no evidence to support this."

The devoted couple died at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the resort of Hurghada.

Susan had worked at the Burnley branch of Thomas Cook for several years and John had his own building company, Safe As Houses.

Carol Mackenzie who is Thomas Cook's Head of Customer Welfare flew out to the resort to offer support to the couple's family.

She is among a team of 24 Thomas Cook representatives who have been supporting our 300 customers in the hotel overnight.

The spokesman added: "We are offering customers alternative hotels within Hurghada, as well as giving them the option to return home.

"For those customers who choose to come home, we have made arrangements to fly them back today.

" While we understand this is upsetting for those on holiday, we believe this is the right thing to do.

" We continue to work closely with the hotel and are supporting the authorities with their investigations."

" We will be contacting those customers due to travel to the Steigenberger Hotel in Hurghada in the next four weeks to offer alternative holiday options."

The Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel was last audited by Thomas Cook in late July 2018 and received an overall score of 96%.