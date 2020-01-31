Burnley and Pendle rail passengers warned of disruption in weeks ahead

Burnley and Pendle rail passengers are being warned to plan ahead while essential canal bridge repairs take place for nine days in East Lancashire next month.



Between February 15th and 23rd, one railway bridge near Accrington will be replaced and another at Rosegrove in Burnley - both over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal - will be strengthened as part of the Great North Rail Project.

Rail services will be disrupted

The East Lancashire line between Colne and Blackburn will be closed throughout the work. Sections of the line between Blackburn, Accrington and Burnley are also affected, with bus replacement services running to keep passengers on the move.

Sarah Padmore, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said: “I’m grateful to passengers, canal users and residents for their patience while our £3.95m essential bridge and track repair work is carried out.

“We are urging anyone who is planning to travel by train between February 15th and 23rd to plan their journeys and check before they travel. Our vital repair work will help keep passenger services reliable and safe for decades to come.”

Passengers are advised that: Between February 15th and 23rd, no trains will run between Blackburn and Colne.

During the weekends of February 15th and 16th, and 22nd and 23rd, no trains will run between Blackburn, Accrington, Burnley Manchester Road and Hebden Bridge.

During the week days of February 17th and 21st, no trains will operate between Blackburn and Accrington.

The canopy over the platforms at Nelson station is also being re-glazed.

To maximise the work carried out during the full railway closure, new drainage will also be laid in the Rosegrove area and track improvements made at Townley Tunnel and Gannow Junction.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern said: “We will continue to work closely with colleagues across the rail industry to minimise the impact on our customers and I’d like to thank our customers, in advance, for their patience and understanding while the work is completed.”

There will also be two closures of the canal and its towpaths by Oswaldtwistle Golf Club from Monday, January 20th, until the Friday, March 13th, and at Rosegrove from January, 27th, until March 6th.

To plan journeys and check for the latest travel information, visit www.nationalrail.co.uk.