Emergency services mobilised after crash on M65 in Lancashire

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the M65 in Lancashire.



The crash happened shortly after 10am on the M65 eastbound entry slip road at junction 6 (Blackburn North & East, A678).

Emergency services are at the scene after two vehicles were involved in a collision on the slip road.

Lancashire Police said there had been reports of minor injuries.

One lane (of two) has been closed and Highways are advising of delays of up to an hour.

Traffic England said the incident is expected to clear between 11.15am and 11.30am.

UPDATE - 10.58am: The stricken vehicles have now been recovered and the slip road has re-opened.