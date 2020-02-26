Initial findings on M65 congestion report expected soon

A major study into tackling congestion at the end of the M65 is making progress, with its initial findings due before the end of March.

The £300,000 Highways England study was launched in 2019 following pressure by Pendle MP Mr Andrew Stephenson for a solution to longstanding congestion in Colne, where the M65 terminates.

Following concerns that the study has been delayed, Mr Stephenson pressed Highways England on the matter who have confirmed that the study will not now be completed until the autumn. This is due to the large and complex nature of the study. However, preliminary findings will be published by the end of March.

Mr Stephenson said: “Having secured this study into addressing Colne’s appalling congestion, I am keen to see it make real progress. Too many previous attempts to solve this have ended up in the long grass and that can’t be allowed to happen again.

“Highways England have been clear in recognising the scale of the problem in Colne, and that whilst their study needs to be comprehensive residents can’t wait longer for an answer.

“I am pleased that the study’s initial findings will be available soon and will be meeting with Highways England to discuss them in the coming weeks.

“Improving Pendle’s roads and railway remains my top priority.”