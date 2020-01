Essential bridge work means that the M65 motorway will be closed overnight this weekend between junctions 10 and 11.

The closures on Saturday and Sunday will begin at 10pm and last until 6am.

Parts of the M65 will be closed this weekend

Lancashire County Council is asking drivers to use an alternative route along Princess Way, Royle Road, Active Way, Westgate, Westway and Calvary Way.

The work is scheduled to be completed on Monday with the proviso that the overnight closures could be extended until the work is completed.