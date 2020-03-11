Pendle MP meets Earby residents opposed to reopening of Colne to Skipton railway line

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has updates Earby residents on the progress of the potential reopening of the Colne to Skipton railway line - a project many in the town are opposed to.



Mr Stephenson, who was recently appointed Minister of State in the Department for Transport, addressed a crowd of around 150 people at Linden Road Community Centre in Earby at a question and answer event organised by Earby District Residents Association.

Mr John Cooper, vice chairman of the group and member of Earby Town Council, said many residents in the town were opposed to the reopening of the line over worries that noise and vibrations freight trains would cause, affecting up to 700 houses in the area.

He said: "It was a positive meeting and we are grateful to Mr Stephenson for coming along and updating us. He said there was a strong possibility that the reopening of the line would go ahead but that he was still awaiting the results of the latest feasibility study.

"He also said that he was pushing for a bypass to be built at the same time as without it the road network would be crippled. He said it would be a five to seven year project."

Mr Cooper said that many residents in the town would rather see a cycle path installed and that their lives had been in limbo for 30 years, ever since the idea of reopening the line was first mooted.

He added: "Residents feel they cannot carry out any refurbishments or extensions to their houses in case they are compulsory purchased in the near future. We have also seen a drop in house prices in the area.

"SELRAP (the campaign group fighting to have the line reopened) only talk about passenger trains on the line, but the reality is that it would be primarily an east to west freight line.

"We commissioned our own environmental study which found that there would be at least two to three freight trains an hour each way. The sound and vibrations these would cause would have a detrimental impact on our quality of life."

In January, Mr Stephenson hosted a meeting in Westminster which updated various interest groups on the progress of the campaign which he described as "positive and constructive."