Rail misery for holiday travellers in Lancashire

Travellers are being warned to expect disruption on Lancashire’s main rail link over the bank holiday weekend.

Major engineering work is to take place on the West Coast Main Line and Network Rail is urging passengers to check for delays before they travel.

Work will take place to replace sections of track and overhead electric cables and maintain bridges, tunnels and trackside equipment on the route.

READ MORE: Summer of disruption in railway in Lancashire

Sections of the West Coast Main Line will be closed between London Euston and Milton Keynes, and Warrington and Cumbria.

Where the line is open trains will be running but customers will have longer journeys, fewer available seats and may need to use rail replacement buses.

Martin Frobisher, managing director of Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “We recognise there is never an ideal time to shut the railway for our must-do work. Bank holidays are the least disruptive time to do it, when fewer passengers use the railway compared to the working week. That way we can do the maximum amount of work while impacting the fewest people. Sometimes a closure is the only way we can carry out major work like replacing track or improvements to overhead electric lines.

“Train companies and Network Rail have worked together to minimise disruption for customers by doing a lot of work over the recent bank holidays. The alternative would have been closing the line over multiple weekends throughout the summer.”

