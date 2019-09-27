Roadworks update North West: All planned works September 30 to October 6

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of September 27 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 junctions 34 to 36

Resurfacing parts of the northbound carriageway in a month-long project that started on September 13. The final phase of the work starts on Friday, October4 and involves overnight – 9pm to 5am - closures of the northbound carriageway between junction 34 and 35 for three nights.

M6 junctions 36 to 38

Work to replace the safety barriers in the central reservation in a 10 week project which began on September 15. Parts of the carriageway will also be resurfaced. The work involves lane closures and a 50mph speed limit past the roadworks.

M6 junctions 40 to 38

Resurfacing sections of the southbound carriageway in a five week project beginning on October 7. There will be lane closures throughout the work with a 50mph speed limit in place past the roadworks.

M6 junctions 43 to 44 (Eden Bridge)

Overnight – 8pm to 6am – work to repair bridge joints started on September 25 and requires lane closures and occasional slip road closures (with clearly-signed diversions in place). The work will be completed by October 2.

M55 junction 3

A £750,000 scheme is underway to improve traffic flow at the junction with the A585. Work includes resurfacing, upgrading traffic signals and widening of the A585 north to improve capacity. Routine maintenance and repairs will also be taking place.

The work is due be completed by October 7. Traffic management is a mix of lane closures and full closures on the junction at night only. All closures have been advertised and a diversion route is in place There are currently overnight full closures of the roundabout until October 4.

A585 Norcross junction

The £5m project to transform the junction serving the A585 and Fleetwood Road South and Norcross Lane local roads is underway. As part of a first phase of the main construction works the southern section of Fleetwood Road South – ie south of the roundabout – is closed until October 16.

The diversion route for westbound traffic is via A585 Amounderness Way, west along Victoria Road West, south along the A587 to Garstang Road West and then north east up Blackpool Road for Fleetwood Road South. Eastbound drivers should follow the same diversion in reverse.

A590 Dalton Road/Ulverston Road roundabout

Work started this week to resurface the roundabout and will continue into part of next week. The A590 is remaining open but during the overnight working hours - between 8pm and 5am - there will be no access to or from Ulverston Road.