Skipton Building Society throws its weight behind campaign to open Yorkshire to Lancashire rail line

The group chief executive of Skipton Building Society was the guest speaker at the annual general meeting of the Skipton-East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership (SELRAP).

The group, campaigning to have the former Skipton to Colne line reopened, is supported in its cause by the Skipton Building Society.

SELRAP is fighting to have the Colne to Skpton line reopened

Speaking at the Lesser Municipal Hall in Colne chief executive Mr David Cutter spoke on the benefits of reopening the line and emphasised the importance of the social and economic regeneration such a re-opening would bring to East Lancashire, as well as access to employment opportunities in Skipton and Leeds.

After questions he was thanked for his commitment for SELRAP by his business and also his lobbying of parliament.

Reports were given by officers from the executive committee and they reflected the wide range of support received by this campaign group but also the progress made since the last AGM.

Two meetings were held at Westminster, the first in October and then another in January, which were attended by representatives from SELRAP, the rail industry, businesses and MPs or their personal assistants.

At the second meeting newly elected MPs were able to be introduced or updated on the project.

Jane Wood, media officer for the group, said: "SELRAP very much hope this re-opening will be given the green light by going to the ‘develop stage’ in the very near future."