Couple in their 90's cut free from car wreck and airlifted to hospital after Clitheroe crash

An elderly couple are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Clitheroe.

Fire crews had to rescue the couple, who are both aged in their 90's, by cutting the roof off their Honda Jazz car before they could be airlifted to hospital.

The crash happened in Whalley Road, Pendleton, Clitheroe on Monday December 3.

The collision involving a blue Honda Jazz car and a white Ford Transit happened in Whalley Road, near Pendleton, Clitheroe at around 2.30pm on Monday December 3.

The driver of the Honda, a 90-year-old man and a 93-year-old woman passenger, understood to be his wife, suffered serious injuries and had to be taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

The pair, both from Clitheroe, are currently in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old man from Accrington, was not injured.

The road was closed for close to three hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Andy Ainsworth, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a serious collision in Clitheroe.

“If you saw what happened and have yet to speak with police, please get in touch.

“Furthermore, if you have any dashboard mounted camera footage of the incident, call us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3200@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0757 of December 3