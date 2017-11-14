Delays after crash on M6 at junction 31

Drivers experienced delays following a two-car crash on the northbound M6.
One lane was closed as a result of the accident which happened at junction 31 for the A59 at around 9.30am on Tuesday, November 14.
A spokesman for Highways England said: "Both cars were moved to the hard shoulder by around 9.45am.
"Impact to drivers on the motorway was minimal."
Nobody was reported to have been injured during the incident.
