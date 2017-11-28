Delays after crash on M65

Drivers on the M65 are suffering delays of up to an hour following a two-vehicle crash, says Highways England.

One lane was closed after the accident which happened between junctions 4 and 5 of the Eastbound carriageway at around 7.30am.

Police are now urging drivers to find an alternative route.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are organising recovery along with Highways England.

"Due to congestion this will cause significant delays to J3-4 M65 in both directions."

"Highways England are attending to assist with Traffic Management."

All lanes re-opened at around 8.15am although drivers were warned to expect delays of up to an hour to remain for a time.