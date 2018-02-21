Delays on M66 after earlier collision

The southbound carriageway on the M66 has been partially closed following an earlier accident.

Emergency repairs are taking place around junction 2 for Bury and drivers are being warned that diversions are in place.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The closures on the M66 southbound have been removed except for a closure within J2 itself.

"Traffic is able to travel freely as far as junction J2 where it will be diverted around the junction via the exit and entry slips. Emergency repairs ongoing and carriageway clean up."

The M66 was originally closed southbound overnight between J1 and J3 due to the accident which involved a collision and vehicle fire.