Avanti West Coast services to and from Glasgow Central and Edinburgh may be disrupted until Friday.

With heavy rainfall of 100 and 130mm of rain expected on higher ground in Cumbria and South Lanarkshire today and tomorrow Network Rail has imposed a series of speed restrictions. The Met Office has issued weather warning for tonight and tomorrow.

Avanti West Coast has advised passengers to rearrange their journeys with "Do Not Travel" advice issued due to the travel disruption expected. A spokesperson said: "This applies to all Avanti West Coast journeys to or from Glasgow Central, Motherwell, Edinburgh, Lockerbie, Carlisle, Penrith, Oxenholme Lake District and Lancaster today and Thursday 28 October. Customers can amend their journey in advance or claim a refund from their point of purchase...Mutual ticket acceptance with TransPennine Express is in place today and Thursday 28 October for journeys North of Preston."

ALERT: Warnings of rail disruption on West Coast Line north of Preston due to heavy rain

Passengers are advised to check services before travelling and it is expected only a limited service will operate north of Preston. Earlier today Network Rail had predicted delays of up to 90 minutes could be expected on services to and from Scotland on the West Coast Main Line.

Trains from London will also be affected. The 18:30 London Euston to Preston is the last northbound service which will connect into a Preston - Glasgow Central shuttle service.

The 16:40 Glasgow Central to Preston was the last southbound service to connect into a Preston - London Euston service.

However a full timetable will be operating for customers travelling south of Preston.

TransPennine Express has warned that services will be limited between Carlisle and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh today. It advised: "Customers can travel to / from Scotland on the East Coast Main Line travelling via Newcastle and York to / from Manchester.Customers are advised to only travel if essential. "

Travellers are advised to check their planed journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

For updates on Twitter rail users are being advised to use #UKWeather

For more information on the Met Office's weather alert for North Lancashire and Cumbria see here .