Family pay tribute to Pendle pensioner who was killed crossing road

The family of a Pendle pensioner who was struck by a car whilst crossing the road have paid tribute to their "proud and independent dad".

The 86-year-old died in hospital after suffering catastrophic head injuries in the Brierfield collision on Sunday November 11.

Jack Parkinson, 86, from Brierfield, was struck by a car whilst crossing the road on Sunday November 11.

Jack Parkinson, from Brierfield, near Nelson, was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary where he died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Police were called around 11.20am on Sunday November 11 following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and Toyota Aygo on Burnley Road, close to the junction with Halifax Road.



The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old boy from Nelson, was not injured.

It is understood Mr Parkinson was returning home after attending Remembrance services to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.



The road was closed for more than two hours while accident investigators attended the scene.



Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mr Parkinson's family and friends at this very sad time.



“We are continuing to appeal for information following the collision and if you have yet to speak to police please come forward.



“If you can help with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 0557 of November 11.”



Mr Parkinson's daughter, Lesley Penrose, paid tribute to her "proud and independent" father.



She said: "He had a great sense of humour and drove us all mad with his silly jokes. He loved nothing more than to be with his family and his friends.

"He was always involved in something; whether this was building walls with his best mate, doing work at church or spending the day at Blackpool Tower watching the ballroom dancing and listening to the organ.

"My dad was a proud, independent man who in no way looked or acted his 86 years. He was always saying “I’ve been busy this week” and he was probably right. In fact he was a great baker having picked up the necessary skills from my mum before she died. He made a great cheese and onion pie!



"Jack, my dad, was a lovely man and it goes without saying that he will be greatly missed."