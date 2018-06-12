Lancashire passengers entitled to compensation following rail chaos

Passengers who have been affected by delays and cancellations from the chaos on the railways will be entitled to compensation to the value of up to a month’s rail travel.

Hundreds passengers across Lancashire have seen their trains cancelled, delayed or partially delayed since the introduction of new timetables last month.

Now transport Minister Jo Johnson has admitted compensation will be paid.

He said: “The Great British public have been completely let down.”

It means Northern could face hefty compensation claims from the delays.

David Brown, chief executive of said: “We already provide compensation through our Delay Repay for people who have delays of over thirty minutes or cancelled. And over the last couple of years we have paid out more than £1m.”It is in discussion with the DfT over further compensation payments.

Meanwhile, train companies are continuing to mislead passengers over their compensation rights, a consumer group has claimed.

Some operators are refusing to accept liability for expenses such as taxis when a train is cancelled despite the industry’s conditions of travel being rewritten, Which? said.