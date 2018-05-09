M65 reopens after emergency bridge repairs

The M65 has fully re-opened following emergency overnight bridge repairs, says Highways England.

Read More: Westbound M65 'closed until early hours' for emergency repairs

The motorway was closed between junctions 5 for Shadsworth and 4 for Blackburn South after a fault was spotted at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

Emergency repairs were carried out overnight to repair an expansion joint.

The road reopened at around 4am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M65 westbound is now open following the emergency carriageway repairs.

"Thank you for your patience whilst the essential works were completed."

Drivers suffered severe delays during the closure.