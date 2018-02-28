Man taken to hospital after fall from motorway bridge

A man has been taken to hospital after he fell from a motorway bridge in Lancashire.

Police were called to reports of a man on the wrong side of the bridge on the M65 just before 2am on Tuesday, February 28.

The road was closed on the westbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 12 for Brierfield for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "We received reports of a male on the wrong side of the railings of the bridge.

"He was threatening to jump. He then lost his grip and fell into the carriageway.

"He was taken to hospital with breaks to his pelvis.

"Thankfully he his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this stage.

"His family are now with him and he is receiving medical attention and support."

The road reopened at around 5am.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are in need of help call The Samaritans free any time, from any phone on 116 123.

The Samaritans work round the clock, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you need a response immediately, it's best to call on the phone. This number is FREE to call. You don't have to be suicidal to call.