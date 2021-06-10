In Lancashire 46 sites have been identified on major roads and areas of concern in the community, which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during June.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.

These are the Lancashire mobile speed camera locations during June

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during June:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A6 Lancaster Rd/Slyne Rd, Slyne

A589 Broadway, Morecambe

A683 Melling

Barton Rd, Lancaster

A585 Amounderness Way

A588 Lancaster Road, Pilling

Myerscough Smithy Road

A6 Carnforth

A59 County Road, Ormskirk

A59 Liverpool Rd, Rufford

A6 Church Street/Markey Street, Adlington

A56 Colne Road, Earby

B6243 Preston Rd, Grimsargh

A678 Blackburn Rd, Rishton

A6785 Burnley Road, Altham

A671 Westway, Burnley

A671 Market Street, Whitworth

A59 Sawley

A671 Burnley Rd, Weir

A646 Burnley Rd, Cliviger

Lancashire RoadWatch Speed Management

Whams Lane, Bay Horse

Ribby Road, Wrea Green

Wyresdale Rd, Quernmore

A59 Guildway/Golden Way, Preston

The Gravel, Mere BrowBracewell lane, Bracewell

Booth Road, Waterfoot

Church Brow/Cuerdale Lane, Walton le dale

Runshaw Lane, Euxton

Chancery Road, Astley Village

A588 Ashton Rd, Lancaster

A584 Promenade, Blackpool

Smithy Lane, Scarisbrick

Simonstone Lane, Simonstone

Cumeragh Lane, Cumeragh

Blackamoor Road, Guide

St Vincent’s Rd, Fulwood

A584 Queens Promenade

A666 Whalley Road, Langho

Clayton Brook Rd, Clayton Brook

Rawlinson Lane, Heath Charnock

Fixed mobile speed camera locations:

Fox Lane, Leyland

Fishergate Hill, Preston

Tag Lane, Ingol

A666 Whalley New Rd, Blackburn

South Road, Bretherton

Motorway's monitored during June:

M6

M61

M55