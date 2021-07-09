Pendle man dies after car mounts kerb and crashes into a stone wall

Emergency services were called to the scene around midday after a Skoda Fabia travelling along West Close Road began to turn left on to Skipton Road.

During the course of the manoeuvre the car mounted the kerb and collided with a stone wall, said police.

The driver, a local man in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

A man in his 80s has died after his Skoda Fabia mounted the kerb and crashed into a stone wall at the junction of West Close Road and Skipton Road in Barnoldswick yesterday (Thursday, July 8). Pic: Google

The road was closed for two hours whilst an investigation into the crash took place.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Laura Kendall, of Lancashire Constabulary Tac Ops, said: “Very sadly a man has lost his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident itself or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0803 of July 8.