Ribble Valley father and child hospitalised after head on crash with Burnley pensioner

A 46-year-old man from the Ribble Valley has suffered serious injuries after a head on crash in Sawley.

The man was travelling with his seven-year-old daughter when their Volvo V60 collided with a Mitsubishi at 10.10am on Saturday December 8.

The head on crash happened on the A59 in Sawley.

According to police, the man was travelling south west on the A59 in Sawley when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with an 80-year-old woman driving in the opposite direction.

The man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with head injuries where he remains in a serious condition. The seven-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a pensioner from Burnley, suffered internal injuries and remains in a serious condition at Royal Preston Hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Tac Ops, said: "This was a serious collision which has left two people with significant injuries and I would appeal for anyone with information, anyone who may have dashcam footage or any witnesses who have not already been spoken with to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0550 of December 8th.