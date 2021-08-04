Roadworks set to be removed from M6 junction 19 - bringing an end to 50mph speed limit

Highways England will be removing all roadworks from the M6 at junction 19 later this month, bringing an end to the 50mph speed restriction.

All lanes will return to normal width, and the hard shoulder will be reinstated.

The roadworks will be lifted on Monday, August 23 - but this will require full or partial overnight closures (9pm to 6am) between junctions 20 and 19 on August 20, 21 and 22.

The new bridge will span the M6 within the roundabout at junction 19

The £43m upgrade, which aims to improve access to south Manchester, involves a new bridge which will span the M6 within the roundabout.

Highways England project manager Khalid El-Rayes, said: “The bridge is coming along well. Now that we have raised the ground on both sides of the motorway, joining the new bridge

deck to the roundabout, we have been able to start installing the new lane surfacing. We’re also putting in new curbs, drainage and electric wires for new lights, which we’re doing overnight

where possible to reduce disruption.

“We’re also pleased to be removing all roadworks from this section of the M6 at the end of this month, which will significantly benefit road users.”

The new bridge, which will improve the connection between the M6 and A556, is expected to be open for traffic in early November.

It had been hoped it would open this summer, however the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic has caused a delay, with the scheme hampered by industry-wide product shortages and

long lead times on deliveries.

Khalid El-Rayes added: “Unfortunately, the impact of Covid 19 and delayed deliveries from overseas means we are behind schedule. To minimise disruption, we will be carrying out all

remaining work during overnight weekday closures of the M6 motorway or junction 19 roundabout until completion of the project in November, except for August Bank Holiday.”

For more information about the M6 junction 19 scheme and upcoming closures, you can visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/north-west/m6-junction-19/ and follow the Twitter

account @highwaysNWEST.