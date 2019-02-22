Roadworks update North West: All planned works Monday, February 25 to Sunday, March 3

Here are the planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week.

Details are correct as of Friday, February 22 but could be subject to change, including weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Junction 27

Work is underway to improve cycling facilities at the A5209 Crow Orchard Road roundabout, located above the M6 at Junction 27. The scheme is due to be finished in early March. Work is taking place between 10pm and 5am each night and involves lane closures on the approaches to the roundabout and slip road closures at junction 27.

M6 Junctions 16 to 18 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Holmes Chapel, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed by the end of March. Forthcoming overnight carriageway closures (10pm to 6am - or 8am on Saturday and Sunday mornings):

Northbound between junction 17 and junction 18 will be closed overnight on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights (February 25, 26 and 27).

Southbound between junction 18 and junction 17 will be closed overnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights (February 28, March 1 and 2 )

M6 junction 43

In a £400,000 project, five nights of overnight work to completely resurface the southbound carriageway and hard shoulder at junction 43 will start on Monday (February 25). The scheme will improve a 600 metre stretch - resurfacing all 3 lanes and hard shoulder from the start of the exit slip road to the centre of the junction, replacing the road markings, and installing new road studs and traffic counter loops. The work will be taking place overnight between 8pm and 6am and involves lane closures and a two night closure of the exit slip road on Monday and Tuesday nights (February 25 and 26).

M56 Junctions 1 to 3a Sharston Link

A scheme is taking place to improve a 2-mile stretch of the M56, known as the Sharston Link, between junction 3 of the M60 at Cheadle and junction 3a of the M56 at Wythenshawe. The project includes resurfacing the entire route, repairing sections of the carriageway, replacing road markings, and installing new reflective road studs and traffic sensors. The scheme is due to be finished in early March.

M62 Junction 9

Work has been taking place to improve drainage along the slip roads and tackle flooding issues. This work has now been completed.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed by spring 2020.

A66 Crosthwaite

A contraflow roadworks layout, where one lane is moved onto the opposite carriageway with a temporary barrier in between traffic, will be introduced on the A66 at Crosthwaite roundabout for water main work. The utility company scheme is due to be completed by mid-April.

A590 Ulverston

Work is taking place to cut back trees in the central reservation on the A590 at Lightburn Road between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Thursday. The scheme is due to be completed by the end of the month.