Section of M65 closed due to flooding

A major section of motorway in Lancashire has been closed after it was affected by flooding.

The eastbound carriageway of the M65 has been closed between junctions 10 for Padiham and 14 for the Boundary Mill roundabout after sections of the road became impassable, say police.

Lancashire County Council are currently on the scene attempting to clear the road.

A spokesman for the police said: "A large section of the motorway has been closed after parts became flooded.

"It's some of the worst flooding we have seen on that road in 20 years.

"We expect the issue to continue for some time and drivers should certainly plan for the delays and closure to at least affect the early part of the rush hour.

"Drivers all over the county are advised to drive with care this morning as many roads have been affected by standing water and there is a serious risk of aquaplaning.

"Please ensure that you drive according to the wet conditions and to be aware of the hazards on the roads."

Diversions are in place.