SELRAP rail campaign group accuses government of failing to 'level up' north/south divide
Campaigning group SELRAP has delivered spirit levels, designed to symbolise inequality in the government's investment priorities for north and south, to MPs in constituencies all along the route of the Skipton to Colne railway line.
The group, which has long been campaigning for the reinstatement of the Colne to Skipton rail link, is angry that over 90% of government spending on new infrastructure is still being pumped into already-well-connected communities of Southern England.
SELRAP chairman Peter Bryson said: "The spirit levels symbolise the current gross inequality in this government’s investment priorities.
"Therefore, despite its many promises, this government has repeatedly failed to actually deliver on investment in much-needed projects up in the North.
"For example, the long-overdue Skipton to Colne project – reopening just 12 miles of long-closed railway line – will regenerate many of the most-marginalised and economically-deprived communities in the UK. This includes all of the 'Red Wall' towns of Pendle, Burnley, Accrington, Shipley and Keighley.
"These spirit levels are a timely reminder that work on this much-needed line needs to start soon."