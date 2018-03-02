Several roads in Lancashire blocked after high winds cause trees to fall

Several roads in Lancashire have been blocked after high winds caused trees to fall overnight.

In Samlesbury the A677 has been partially blocked by a tree and traffic is reported to be slow in both directions between Nab's Head Lane and A59 Preston New Road. This happened near to the Bukhara restaurant.

Police say thatElston Lane inGrimsargh has been completely blocked and expect the roadto be closed for several hours.

In Preston one lane blocked due to fallen tree on the A59 Leyland Road southbound between A5072 Hartington Road and Liverpool Road heading towards Penwortham..

Patrols are also currently directing traffic around another fallen tree on Roscoe Lowe Brow in Anderton.

In Withnell, a telegraph pole has fallen on Pleasant View.

And Postern Gate Road in Lancaster is currently blocked in both directions following a tree fall at Quernmore Road.

The A6068 Colne Road is also closed due to snow in both directions between B6250 Keighley Road and Green Lane.

Drivers are urged to take extra care while travelling in these areas.

Last night two lanes are closed on the M6 southbound at junction 33 Garstang after a tree fell on the carriageway crushing a car.

While in In Bamber Bridge, the B5257 Brownedge Road was closed both ways between the A6 London Way and Brampton Drive.



