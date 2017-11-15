Two people taken to hospital after crash on the A56

Delays are reported on a major road in Lancashire following a two-cars crash, say police.

The A56 was closed northbound between the A682 and A681 near Edenfield after a Citroen DS3 and an Audi A1 collided at around 7.30am on Wednesday, November 15.

Four people received minor injuries and two were taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Police advised that the road re-opened at around 9.15am.

The road was closed while emergency Services worked at the scene. Recovery vehicles cleared the area.

Highways England advised road users to allow extra time and consider alternative routes for their journeys.