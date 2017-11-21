Update: M65 re-opens after flooding

The M65 is in the process of being re-opened after a major section was closed after it was affected by flooding, say police.

The eastbound carriageway of the M65 was closed for several hours between junctions 10 for Padiham and 14 for the Boundary Mill roundabout after sections of the road became impassable.

Police have confirmed that Lancashire County Council have cleared the standing water from the road.

A spokesman for the police said: "A large section of the motorway was closed after parts became flooded.

"It's some of the worst flooding we have seen on that road in 20 years.

"Drivers all over the county are advised to drive with care this morning as many roads have been affected by standing water and there is a serious risk of aquaplaning.

"Please ensure that you drive according to the wet conditions and to be aware of the hazards on the roads."

Drivers are still warned to expect delays while travelling around the area.

Drivers on the Padiham Bypass should also expect delays after it was closed earlier due to flooding.

The A6068 Barrowford Road was closed in both directions until around 7.15am.

All lanes have now re-opened but some surface water remains and road users are advised to drive with caution.