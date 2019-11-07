Travel shop staff overwhelmed by support of Pendle community as doors re-open

Staff at the former Thomas Cook travel shop in Colne, which has re-opened as Hays Travel, have been overwhelmed at the swell of support from customers and shoppers in the town.

Two of the original five staff have returned to their desks for the grand re-opening.

Sales consultant Jess and manager Sharon Clark at the opening of the new Hays Travel in Colne. (Photo Naz Alam)

Hays Travel stepped in to save hundreds of closed shops across the UK after the collapse of Thomas Cook in September.

Sales consultant Jess Malloy and manager Sharon Clark have returned to their posts and have been welcoming customers old and new through the doors.

Shoppers have been waving as they pass or giving a 'thumbs up' sign and some have even stepped in to help with computer problems!

Sharon and Jess have sent out a message of thanks to the Pendle community for their show of support, from companies who have offered work to former Thomas Cook staff to the random acts of kindness shown like the Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats Park offering free coffee and cakes to staff devastated at the loss of their jobs.

Sharon said: "!We are excited to be part of Hay’s independent family run company and now have access to a wide range of tour operators."