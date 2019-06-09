Tributes for Burnley schoolboy who has died at the age of 11

Tributes have been flooding in for an 11-year-old Burnley schoolboy who died suddenly in hospital yesterday.

Raffi Ahmed Pownall died in the Royal Blackburn Hospital after he was taken there from his home in the Marsden Road area of the town yesterday afternoon.

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner.

Raffii, who lived with his parents, Ayesha and Tom Pownall, was a pupil at the Ya Sin Academy in Nelson.

Staff paid tribute to Raffi as a 'lovely boy who was 'a pleasure to teach, a beautiful child full of life, intelligent and superseding his age.

The tribute added: "He will be missed dearly.

"Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with Raffi's family. Words are not sufficient to describe this loss.

"This is an extremely painful and difficult time for his parents, brother, family, teachers, friends and classmates.

"He was an absolute joy to be around and this is a great loss for us."

A family friend paying tribute to Raffi on social media said she was 'totally lost for words and completely heartbroken.'

She said: " Raffi was such a beautiful boy, amazing soul and spirit with the world at his feet. He was blessed to have such a wonderful family and they were blessed to have him."

Funeral details for Raffi have not yet been announced.